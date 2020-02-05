The UIL’s biennial re-alignment and redistricting in football only saw a drastic change for one team in the area. Every team in the state was affected by the redistricting but in the area none more than the 2A Divison II Louise Hornets.
In south Wharton County, the Hornets will be losing their five-team district and trading up in the number of schools they’ll play and gas mileage used on drives. Across the area, schools Monday morning learned their new fates for the next two seasons.
EL CAMPO
Despite worries of getting pulled in to the Corpus Christi area with several teams dropping down or into the Houston area with Houston ISD schools opting up, the UIL decided to keep the El Campo Ricebirds, right where they are. The only big change for El Campo is they are no longer playing in Region IV, they are back in Region III.
“We lost two, but gained Stafford. We’ve been in a district with Stafford in a district past, so it’s not like we don’t know the type of team they are when we face them,” El Campo Athletic Director Wayne Condra said. “The one surprise for me was being in a six-team district instead of seven.”
Condra had thought Calhoun was going to be added to make it a seven-team district, instead the UIL kept them south. After the re-districting, El Campo ended up having to look for two games instead of one, with another team backing out. However, Condra was able to fill the Ricebirds’ schedule for the upcoming season.
The El Campo Ricebirds will compete in 4A Divison I Region III District 12 for the next two seasons.
District 12 (two year record)
Bay City (4-16)
El Campo (13-10)
Freeport Brazosport (11-11)
Needville (17-8)
Stafford (9-12)
West Columbia (15-6)
El Campo dropped Fulshear in volleyball and baseball. While things might have gotten easier getting away from a 5A school in a 4A classification, they are adding Bellville who has been just as good in both sports.
Non-football sports will compete in Region III District 24 consisting of Bellville, El Campo, Navasota, Royal, Sealy and Wharton.
LOUISE
Starting next football season the Hornets for the next two years are remaining in Region IV but they are dropping from district 14. Louise will now be apart of the state’s last Divison II district, in District 16. Louise next season will be in a seven-team district and their farthest drive will be Agua Dulce, which is a minuscule four hour and 30-minute round-trip.
“I like the draw that we got, we’re going to be able to be way more competitive at that level,” Louise Atheltic Director Joe Bill said. “But having to play six district games rather than four district games will have some added pressure of being healthy and staying focused on what we got to do. But we really like the draw that we got.”
The Louise Hornets will be in 2A Divison II Region IV District 16 for the next two seasons.
District 16 (two year record)
Agua Dulce (17-6)
Falls City (27-3)
Louise (4-18)
Pettus (7-13)
Woodsboro (13-11)
Yorktown (9-12)
Runge (5-18)
Louise will be getting back their cross-county rival Ganado outside of football after they flirted with being a 3A school for two years and have now dropped back down to 2A.
Non-football sports will compete in Region IV District 28 and consist of Bloomington, Flatonia, Ganado, Louise, Schulenburg, Shiner and Weimar.
RICE
CONSOLIDATED
Rice Consolidated is going down to Divison II, when East Bernard did so a few years back they became a powerhouse. However, now they are in East Bernard’s district, which will make the district tough.
The Rice Consolidated Raiders will be in 3A Divison II Region IV District 14 for the next two seasons.
District 14 (two year record)
Altair Rice (16-7)
Danbury (4-14)
East Bernard (27-3)
El Maton Tidehaven (14-13)
Van Vleck (15-7)
Wallis Brazos (10-13)
With three schools dropping down to 2A, three new schools are getting added in and baseball is going to get tougher. All three of the new schools made the playoffs the last two years.
Non-football sports will compete in Region IV District 28 consisting of Altair Rice, Columbus, Edna, El Maton Tidehaven, Hallettsville, Palacios, Vanderbilt Industrial and Yoakum.
WHARTON
The only other school in the area that saw a fair amount of change was the Wharton Tigers. With all of the Houston ISD schools opting up to play in 4A Division I, the Tigers knew their district was going to change. Wharton alongside their former district brothers will be joining the new district 12.
"It's familiar territory," Wharton Athletic Director Chad Butler said. "When I first got here, Bellville and Royal was in the district and we've been playing Sealy, so we're familiar. It's going to be a highly competitive district with those teams and keeping Sweeny and La Marque."
The Wharton Tigers will be in 4A Divison II Region III District 12 for the next two seasons.
District 12 (two year record)
Bellville (16-9)
La Marque (10-13)
Royal (5-15)
Sealy (18-4)
Sweeny (18-5)
Wharton (13-10)
Basketball for Wharton might get a little easier over the next two years without Fulshear or Stafford in the district.
Non-football sports will compete in Region III District 12 consisting of Bellville, El Campo, Navasota, Royal, Sealy and Wharton.
EAST BERNARD
The East Bernard Brahmas district is getting a facelift over the next two years. Instead of six wins to win the district championship, it's only going to take five. Tidehaven, Danbury and Van Vleck stay with East Bernard, while they get two new district foes.
"The new district did not have much change for us other than we had to find another non-district game," East Bernard Atheltic Director Wade Bosse said. "We have not had 5 non-district games in the 12 years I have been here. We will be playing all the same teams we played a year ago just in a different order. (We) lost Bloomington from last year's district schedule in exchange for Brazos and now Rice is a district game. (We're) still playing Schulenburg and Ganado but in non-district. Not much change. Always looking forward to the challenges of a new season."
The East Bernard Brahmas will be in 3A Divison II Region IV District 14 for the next two seasons.
District 14 (two year record)
Altair Rice (16-7)
Danbury (4-14)
East Bernard (27-3)
El Maton Tidehaven (14-13)
Van Vleck (15-7)
Wallis Brazos (10-13)
If a seven-team district wasn't big enough, the UIL decided to add another team into the mix for basketball and volleyball. For baseball and softball, it's back to seven-teams.
Non-football sports will compete in Region II District 24 consisting of Boling, Danbury, East Bernard, Houston Harmony School of Discovery (basketball and volleyball only), Hempstead, Hitchcock, Van Vleck and Wallis Brazos.
BOLING
After realignment, two playoff teams are leaving. However, with the addition of Hallettsville and Yoakum, two programs who have frequent deep playoff runs, football will remain tough in district.
"The new district has gotten tougher and then you throw region 3 in there as well. It is what it is," Boling Athletic Director Kevin Urbanek said. "It doesn’t change our mindset. We are going to continue to work hard every day and expect our kids to play hard every Friday night."
The Boling Bulldogs will be in 3A Divison I Region III District 12 for the next two seasons.
District 12 (two year record)
Boling (3-16)
Columbus (18-8)
Hallettsville (14-10)
Hempstead (8-12)
Hitchcock (11-11)
Yoakum (16-10)
The Boling and East Bernard rivalry will live on for another two seasons in non-football sports. Volleyball and basketball will have eight teams in district while softball and baseball have seven.
Non-football sports will compete in Region II District 24 consisting of Boling, Danbury, East Bernard, Houston Harmony School of Discovery (basketball and volleyball only), Hempstead, Hitchcock, Van Vleck and Wallis Brazos.
