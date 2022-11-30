The Houston Astros are officially your 2023 World Champions. No, there hasn’t been a game played yet this season, but one of the Astros’ more glaring needs has just been filled with the reported signing of White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu, the 2020 American League MVP to a three-year deal worth around $60 million according to the Houston Chronicle.
For the last few seasons, first base has been manned by Yuli Gurriel, who is now a free agent. Gurriel hit over .300 in 2021, but his batting average took a major dip this past season. The Cuban first baseman plays great defense, but his bat outside of the playoffs was pretty hit or miss.
With the addition of Abreu, another Cuban hitter, the Astros get a massive upgrade in the batters’ box with a true power hitter, averaging 31 home runs a year over his nine-season big league career.
Abreu’s power dipped slightly last season, but his batting average was over .300 and he has had a .292 batting average throughout his career. Abreu’s defense won’t be much of a step down from Gurriel at first.
While bringing Abreu in, this doesn’t close the door on bringing back Gurriel to platoon at first and designated hitter, with Yordan Alvarez likely playing more left field next season.
Abreu has played seven postseason games in his career and being a part of a yearly championship contender no doubt was a factor in his signing. The former White Sox was considered by many to be the second-best free-agent hitter available this season behind Yankees free agent Aaron Judge.
Many Astros fans dreamed of having Judge in the outfield but it was an unlikely option with him expected to command a massive amount of money and his desire to play on the West Coast, where he is from.
Abreu should be considered a great signing by the Astros, even if this means the chances of Justin Verlander coming back to the team are shirking away with less money to spend.
The offense was a problem for the Astros at times last season, with Abreu, that is far less of a concern going forward.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.