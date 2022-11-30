A New Jose

Many Astros fans dreamed of having Judge in the outfield but it was an unlikely option with him expected to command a massive amount of money and his desire to play on the West Coast, where he is from.

The Houston Astros are officially your 2023 World Champions. No, there hasn’t been a game played yet this season, but one of the Astros’ more glaring needs has just been filled with the reported signing of White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu, the 2020 American League MVP to a three-year deal worth around $60 million according to the Houston Chronicle.

    For the last few seasons, first base has been manned by Yuli Gurriel, who is now a free agent. Gurriel hit over .300 in 2021, but his batting average took a major dip this past season. The Cuban first baseman plays great defense, but his bat outside of the playoffs was pretty hit or miss.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.