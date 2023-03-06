Battle In The Berg

El Campo junior La’Darian Lewis fights through a pair of Stafford defenders for a layup attempt late in the third quarter in their third round game Tuesday night at George Ranch High School.

The El Campo Ricebirds went down swinging in their regional quarterfinal loss to the Stafford Spartans at George Ranch High School Tuesday night.

The Ricebirds hung with Stafford for as long as they could, deep into the third quarter, but ultimately fell 52-40, ending El Campo’s dream season.

