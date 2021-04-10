El Campo Athletic Director Bob Gillis, at the time, took a chance and hired a young 24-year old Roxanne Cavazos in 2015 to run the Ladybird softball program. With only one year as an assistant coach under her belt and one year removed from college, she took over the Ladybirds.
“He gave me an opportunity and he didn’t see me as fresh out of college, he trusted me and I took that with pride coming from coach (Bob) Gillis,” Cavazos said.
The Ladybirds struggled in her first year, winning six games, but Cavazos persevered and now the softball program has become like most other sports in El Campo, successful and full of expectation. With four games left to play in district, the Ladybirds have already locked in their sixth playoff berth.
After seven seasons, Cavazos picked up win 101 Tuesday night at home.
With an offensive eruption, the Ladybirds defeated Houston Heights, a first-place team in 6A District 18, run-ruling them 17-0 in six innings. The win was the seventh win via the run rule in their last eight games.
“You don’t really think about it when you are doing something you love,” Cavazos said. “I’ve got to give the credit to teams past. You have a lot of players coming through this program. You have your ups and downs, but you have players buying in and it makes my job easier.”
Since taking over the softball program, the Ladybirds have gone 101 and 61. In district play, Cavazos has won nearly 71 percent of her games with a record of 41 and 17. The Ladybirds have not lost more than two district games dating back to 2017.
Cavazos in her first season went 6-15. Since then she’s finished over .500 in every season and this year is poised to be her best with the Ladybirds ranked 11th in the state with a 14-2 record.
“It just goes to show you we have good athletes and good students and they have a lot to do with all these wins,” Cavazos said. “I can prepare them, but they are the ones that make me a better coach.”
Aside from last year when COVID-19 robbed spring sports of the chance to finish their seasons, the Ladybirds have made the playoffs every year and in 2018 made their farthest under her making it three rounds deep.
“Not many programs can say they’ve made the playoffs year after year and it shows a lot to the softball program’s dedication and commitment through the year,” Cavazos said.
Outside making a run at state, the lone thing missing from her resume is a district title.
Over the years the Ladybirds have finished second to Bay City and Needville. This season, the Ladybirds are 6-0 in district with four games left. Outside of a four-game losing streak, Cavazos will bring El Campo a long-awaited district title, the first since 2013.
The Ladybirds play Sealy Tuesday night and Navasota Friday night, both games at Legacy Field.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.