The Louise Hornets (2-1) long 300 plus mile round proved to be productive as they picked up their second win in a row beating the High Island Cardinals 41-0 on the road Friday night.
After scoring seven points in the first two games, the Hornets scored early and often and by halftime, they were up 34-0.
Louise junior quarterback Roy Arrambide gave the Hornets their first score finding Andrew Huerta for a deep pass. Later in the game, the two would connect again to add to their lead.
“It was really good, and we started clicking pretty well. That was pretty cool (to see), Louise Head Coach Joe Bill said. “We came off the ball and got after it really well. The kids had a lot of fun. We executed well on offense and defense.”
The Hornet defense didn’t allow High Island into the red zone at all Friday night with them, picking up no more than two first downs during the game, Bill said.
Louise’s three-game road trip to start the season is now over.
While a home game Sacred Heart Hallettsville, Louise will play at Ricebird Stadium with the Hornet Stadium field not complete.
