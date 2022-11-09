The El Campo Ricebirds will have the final Player of the Week honor of the 2022 season. Ricebird junior quarterback/defensive back Oliver Miles earns the week 11 recognition with a stellar game against the Brazosport Exporters, helping his team win an undefeated district championship.
Miles was all over the field in the Ricebirds’ win. The Ricebird junior led the team in rushing with 142 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries. Miles also completed three passes for 22 yards. Miles’ lone touchdown came on a 65-yard run around the left side, outrunning his team and the defense to the end zone to put El Campo ahead 21-7 with 50 seconds left in the first half. Miles also had an interception on defense along with two tackles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.