The change really hasn’t been too bad, the pitch clock is unnoticeable 90 percent of the time. The bases aren’t as comically large as my mind made them, the pitchers throwing over to catch runners isn’t that big of a deal and the fielders look a lot more normal on the field compared to the past few years.

I’ve watched about a month of baseball, and you know what? I’m not as annoyed by the new pace of play rules as I thought.

I’m a busy guy, I didn’t get to watch any Spring Training games, so I had no idea what to expect from the new rule changes. Understandably, I was freaking out, a pitch clock, giant clown shoe-size bases, fielders unable to cross the second baseball, and pitchers unable to throw over to a base more than twice. The rules made it sound like a clown show that I wasn’t ready for.

