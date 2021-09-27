The El Campo Ladybirds
started district play by dethroning
a top team in the
state. The Ladybirds beat the
Navasota Lady Rattlers in
three sets 25-17, 26-24, 25-14
on the road Tuesday night.
The Lady Rattlers were
ranked 21st in the state, according
to the Texas Girls
Coaching Association’s latest
rankings.
“With our record coming
in, we were playing very
tough and competitive teams
throughout (the) preseason
and I think that did help us
coming to district,” El Campo
coach Brittany Oruonyehu
said. “We can compete with
the teams in our district. We
just have to show it.”
The Ladybirds (13-16, 1-0)
playing their second game
without starting sophomore
setter Kaitlyn Stephenson
who is out with an injury, had
fast transitions off and on
the net and dug the ball well
against the Lady Rattlers.
In the second set, however,
El Campo’s unforced errors
helped keep Navasota close
throughout.
“We just had a lot of missed
blocks, passing wasn’t in the
zone and we had a lot of errors,”
Oruonyehu said.
The Ladybirds cleaned up
mistakes in the final set and
closed out the Lady Rattlers
fairly easily.
The win for El Campo
answers back-to-back quick
three-set to losses on the road
to Victoria West and Huffman-
Hargrave to close out
non-district play.
El Campo gets another
state-ranked team against
Bellville at home. Bellville is
ranked eighth. The Ladybirds
are winless in their last six
meetings with Bellville.
Lady Hornets
collect two wins
The Louise Lady Hornets
put back-to-back wins together
beating the Waelder Lady
Cats in three sets on the road
Tuesday.
Louise plays Prairie Lea at
home Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.