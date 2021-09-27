Killed It

El Campo Ladybird freshman Adeline Hundl watches her kill

pass through a Brazos defender at home earlier in the season to

score a point. The Ladybirds play Bellville Tuesday at home

 The El Campo Ladybirds

started district play by dethroning

a top team in the

state. The Ladybirds beat the

Navasota Lady Rattlers in

three sets 25-17, 26-24, 25-14

on the road Tuesday night.

The Lady Rattlers were

ranked 21st in the state, according

to the Texas Girls

Coaching Association’s latest

rankings.

“With our record coming

in, we were playing very

tough and competitive teams

throughout (the) preseason

and I think that did help us

coming to district,” El Campo

coach Brittany Oruonyehu

said. “We can compete with

the teams in our district. We

just have to show it.”

The Ladybirds (13-16, 1-0)

playing their second game

without starting sophomore

setter Kaitlyn Stephenson

who is out with an injury, had

fast transitions off and on

the net and dug the ball well

against the Lady Rattlers.

In the second set, however,

El Campo’s unforced errors

helped keep Navasota close

throughout.

“We just had a lot of missed

blocks, passing wasn’t in the

zone and we had a lot of errors,”

Oruonyehu said.

The Ladybirds cleaned up

mistakes in the final set and

closed out the Lady Rattlers

fairly easily.

The win for El Campo

answers back-to-back quick

three-set to losses on the road

to Victoria West and Huffman-

Hargrave to close out

non-district play.

El Campo gets another

state-ranked team against

Bellville at home. Bellville is

ranked eighth. The Ladybirds

are winless in their last six

meetings with Bellville.

Lady Hornets

collect two wins

 The Louise Lady Hornets

put back-to-back wins together

beating the Waelder Lady

Cats in three sets on the road

Tuesday.

Louise plays Prairie Lea at

home Tuesday.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.