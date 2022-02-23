The El Campo Ricebirds soccer team grabbed an important district win beating the Brazosport Exporters 2-1 on the road Monday night.
Ricebird junior Alexis Salazar scored both of the Ricebirds’ goals.
The win over Brazosport gives El Campo 12 points as they close out the first leg of district play. El Campo is three points ahead (one win) of Needville and Brazosport who are tied for fourth place.
Stafford and West Columbia lead the district with 18 points.
The Ricebirds had a chance to cut into Stafford’s lead but lost 1-0 Saturday afternoon at home.
Stafford controlled the ball most of the game, breaking through El Campo’s defense midway through the first half.
With 10 minutes remaining in the game, the Ricebirds had a free-kick from 10-yards out, but a Stafford defender headed the ball out of the box. The miss was their last best chance at coming away from the game with a point.
The Ricebirds will be back in action against Bay City on the road Saturday at 10 a.m.
LADYBIRDS
The El Campo Ladybirds lost to Brazosport 5-1 Monday night. Against Stafford they lost 13-0 Saturday morning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.