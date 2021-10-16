One El Campo woman is seeking to bring home a gold medal at the World Association of Kickboxing Organizations’ (WAKO) Senior and Masters World Championship in Jesolo, Italy, starting on Monday.
El Campo’s Beverly Pratka has a chance to make herself known in the world of combat sports this upcoming week, fighting some of the top kickboxers on the planet.
Pratka, earlier this year, turned heads at the National Championships, earning an invite to join TEAM USA and ultimately a spot on their team to compete in Italy.
The training camp leading into the World Championship has been a little different compared to her others, husband and coach Clay Pratka said.
Pratka, earlier this year, broke her foot, which forced the two to get creative with training while waiting for her injury to heal. Pratka focused more on cardio and the mental side of the sport while recovering.
“We have not been able to do a full and normal fight camp the way we wanted to, working around the foot injury,” Clay said. “We found unique ways to work around it.”
Running was swapped with work in the pool along with a lot of time spent on strategy and watching film on her upcoming opponents.
One of the more unique ways the Pratkas worked around Beverly’s injury was chair boxing.
Without being able to use her legs, Beverly would spar or box while sitting in a chair, forcing her to use her upper body for power. With chair boxing, Beverly felt she added another 20 percent to her punching power.
Beverly also trained with the American president of WAKO in Chicago, Ill and in MMA legend Randy Couture in Las Vegas, Nev, as part of her training.
“Those were two different training camps that (TEAM USA) they invited her out to,” Clay said. “They’ve been very supportive.”
Once her foot was fully healed, Beverly felt nothing but happiness being able to go full speed again. For the last month, she’s been doing multi-session workouts as the World Championship neared closer and closer.
“I spent so much time healing where I couldn’t do anything,” Beverly said. “All the waiting, mental training and visually being able to move again, so by the time I got the boot off I was able to get back in there and my mind had already gone through so much of the training my body was ready to go and get back to it.”
While the competition will be a little tougher than the National Championship earlier this year, Beverly will also compete in a bigger weight class.
At Nationals, Beverly fought in the 132 weight class, but TEAM USA needed her in the 143-pound division. Beverly won’t need to cut weight heading into the fight, because she normally walks around at 140 pounds.
“I’m so excited,” Beverly said. “I’ve been able to eat this whole time. Normally, I’d be starving myself to make sure I make weight. I’m healthy, fed and happy.”
While she won’t be cutting weight, chances of her fighting women much larger than her are possible.
Beverly should fight out the bracket that she will fight in tomorrow with the first-round drawings scheduled to take place, Clay said. In Beverly’s weight class there will be 16 different competitors for the single-elimination tournament.
“I’m not going to go through all of this to come back empty-handed. I’m going to get my medal,” Beverly said.
Following all of her training and overcoming adversity, Beverly feels like a different fighter from the one that won Nationals.
“When I couldn’t do footwork (I had) to stand in place and just box, work on my power, work on shifting,” Beverly said. “I’ve completed everything.”
As a long-range fighter who can pick apart opponents from the outside, with her work, she can also fight on the inside when fighters try and clinch with her.
In Italy, the Pratkas won’t be completely alone. They planned to bring a big group of supporters with them to Itlay. However, COVID-19 reactions in Itlay hurt those plans. While only Clay’s and Beverly’s mothers are accompanying them, they appreciate the people in El Campo who are supporting them from afar.
