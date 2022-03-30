The El Campo track team showed off big jumps and quick times at the Palacios Sharks Relays last Thursday.
The Ricebirds track team won six events. Track standout senior Henrick Hundl was not in Palacios, competing in the Texas Relays, see related story.
The Ladybirds’ 4x100 and 200-meter relay teams also competed in the Texas Relays.
Ricebird junior Rueben Owens II won two individual events, the 100-meter dash and the long jump.
In the 100-meter dash, Owens and junior Reed Jung were both sub 12 second times. Owens was just over a tenth of a second away from breaking 11 seconds.
El Campo boys team earned high marks in the triple and long jump.
Owens and sophomore Oliver Miles were first and second in the long jump, both breaking 21 feet.
Miles in the triple jump was first with a jump of more than 44 feet.
Ricebird senior Albrine North hurled past everyone in the discus with a throw of 139 feet and one inch. His throw was nearly 20 feet better than second place.
The 4x100 and 200-meter teams easily picked wins, finishing three seconds faster than the second best in both events. The 4x400 came in second place, two seconds slower than Palacios.
The Ladybirds had one athlete finish in first.
Ladybird freshman Adeline Hundl had a first and second place. Hundl had a jump of 4’10” in the high jump, tying for first place. She was second in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 16.92.
