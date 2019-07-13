This weekend El Campo’s Legacy Field will be packed with action. All five Little League softball divisons will be competing for the Texas East State Little softball champions. Major’s and 11U softball will crown their champions today. Senior league, Junior league and 10U softball will have their championship games on Monday night.
10U softball will play on Bankers Field. The winner of Friday’s game between Kirbyville and Northside National will play the winner of Ganado and Columbus today at 8 p.m. The winner of that game will play again Monday night. The losers will play each other to determine who’ll play in the championship game.
11U softball will play a best -of-three series between Columbus and Silsbee. The winner will be decided today on Rice Field at 6 p.m. If a third game is needed, it will be played 30 minutes after game two.
Major softball will play on Heritage Field. The winners of Friday’s games between Columbus and East End will play the winner of Kountze and Halletsville today at 8 p.m. The losers from Friday’s game will play today at 6 p.m. Tomorrow, the loser from today’s game at 8 p.m. will take on the winner from the game at 6 p.m. The winner from tomorrow’s game will play in the State championship against the winner today’s game at 8 p.m.
Junior league softball will play on the United Ag Field. The winner of Friday’s game between Jasper and Columbus will play Cuero today at 7 p.m. The loser from today’s game with Cuero will play the loser of Friday’s game tomorrow at 7 p.m. The winner from today’s game will play the winner from tomorrow’s game on Monday for the State championship at 6 p.m. If a second game is needed it will be played 30 minutes.
Senior league softball will play on the high school softball field. The winner from Friday’s game between Channelview and New Braunfels will play East End today at 7 p.m. The loser from today’s game with East End will play the loser of Friday’s game tomorrow at 7 p.m. The winner from today’s game will play the winner from tomorrow’s game on Monday for the State championship at 6 p.m. If a second game is needed it will be played 30 minutes afterward.
