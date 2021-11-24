The Louise Lady Hornets season did not end with a playoff run, but they did get one player on the district’s end-of-season awards.
Senior middle blocker Margarita Olvera earned second team honors for her work at the top of the net this past season.
“Margarita really stepped it up for us defensively compared to last year,” Lady Hornets coach Ashley Zezula said. “She was aggressive against some very strong hitters and made her presence known on the court.”
Olvera in district led the team in blocks with 27, she also had 38 kills, nine aces and six digs.
Seniors Ana Garrett and Savannah Morton and junior Kate Garrett earned honorable mentions.
Ana led the team with 47 kills. Morton, the Lady Hornets setter, dished out 161 assists. Kate had a team-high 97 digs.
Below are the Lady Hornets who were named Academic All-District.
Kylie Creager
Ana Garrett
Kathryn Garrett
Kayleigh Kocurek
Kaitlyn Maley
Savannah Morton
Margarita Olvera
Maizee Strelec
The complete 2A District 27 first and second team
Most Valuable Player: Malarie Mican (Weimar, senior)
Setter of the Year: Tamara Otto (Schulenburg, junior)
Offensive Player of the Year: Karli Siptak (Flatonia, senior) and Rylee Vancura (Shiner, sophomore)
Defensive Player of the Year: Meredith Magliolo (Schulenburg, sophomore)
Defensive Specialist of the Year: Kieryn Adams (Schulenburg, sophomore)
Newcomer of the Year: Macy Bonds (Flatonia, junior)
First Team
Jordan Sommer (Schulenburg, senior)
Claire Antosh (Schulenburg, senior)
Kloe Kutac (Schulenburg, senior)
Lauren Summers (Weimar, senior)
Chandley Tolbert (Weimar, freshman)
Chelsea Whiddon (Shiner, sophomore)
Ellie Fike (Flatonia, senior)
Braidy Fike (Flatonia, junior)
Second Team
Margarita Olvera (Louise, senior)
Mackenzie Kunschick (Schulenburg, junior)
Skylar Heger (Weimar, senior)
Paige Pavlu (Weimar, junior)
Ali Janecka (Flatonia, senior)
Katherine Bruns (Flatonia, senior)
Chesney Machacek (Shiner, freshman)
Meghan Blaschke (Shiner, sophomore)
Callie Sevcik (Shiner, freshman)
Cameryn Webernick (Ganado, senior)
Ja’Lai Foster (Ganado, junior)
