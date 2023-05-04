Wharton County had three strong pitching performances this past week. However, one athlete stood out with his play in the batters’ box and on the mound, with El Campo Ricebird senior Brock Rod earning the final Player of the Week recognition for games between April 24-29.
Rod gave the Ricebirds a chance at a second seed, holding the state-ranked Sealy Tigers to one hit through his seven innings of work. The lefty pitcher, kept Sealy batters off balance, striking out 13 batters, with six swinging punchouts.
As the Ricebirds’ top-of-the-order hitter, he produced at the plate. In their two games against Sealy, Rod hit .500 in eight at-bats and scored and drove in a run.
Boling - Hayden Albert (senior) threw a no-hitter against Hitchcock, blanking them over seven innings. Albert was efficient, throwing 75 pitches and striking out eight batters. Albert in two games at the plate, had two hits (two doubles) in four at-bats.
Brahmas - Clayton Fajkus (junior) held Van Vleck in check, limiting them to one run over seven innings, helping East Bernard secure the final district playoff seed. Fajkus at the plate, had one hit and scored one run in five at-bats, during East Bernard’s two games last week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.