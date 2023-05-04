Brock Rod

Wharton County had three strong pitching performances this past week. However, one athlete stood out with his play in the batters’ box and on the mound, with El Campo Ricebird senior Brock Rod earning the final Player of the Week recognition for games between April 24-29.

Rod gave the Ricebirds a chance at a second seed, holding the state-ranked Sealy Tigers to one hit through his seven innings of work. The lefty pitcher, kept Sealy batters off balance, striking out 13 batters, with six swinging punchouts.

