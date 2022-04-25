The El Campo Ricebird track program put on a show during the field events at the area meet in Navasota Wednesday evening.
El Campo junior Ruben Owens II, sophomore Oliver Miles and seniors Kerry North and Albernie North all won area championships.
Owens took first in the long jump, Miles won the triple jump, Kerry had the top throw in shot put and Albernie had the longest discus throw. All were personal bests.
Albernie’s throw was 20 feet better than rest of the area competition.
Following his win, he spent time mentoring a thrower from Sealy, who also advanced to regionals.
Ladybird freshman Adeline Hundl added an area championship in the high jump.
The Ricebirds battled for first place, but ended up second with 118 points, 18 points behind Sealy who finished first. El Campo finished four points in front of Bellville.
Ricebird senior DK Ward had the Ricebirds’ lone area championship in running events, taking gold in the 200-meter run. Ward beat a runner from Bellville by six milliseconds, according to the Ricebirds track coach Cody Worrell.
El Campo’s boys teams will have representing the school at regionals in nine events, including pole vault. El Campo junior Casen Braden is the first pole vaulter since 2007.
The Ladybirds came in third place with 74 points, 14 points ahead of Wharton who was fourth.
The Ladybirds qualified for regionals in seven events, including all three relay teams.
The Region III meet will be at Challenger Stadium in League City on April 29-30. Only the top two in each event will advance to state.
RESULTS
Girls 4x100-Meter Relay
Area Champion - Brookshire Royal (48.64)
2) El Campo (50.42)
3) Wharton (51.19)
Boys 4x100-Meter Relay
Area Champion - Bellville (41.99)
2) Wharton (44.19)
Girls 800-Meter Run
Area Champion - Sealy (2:31.78)
3) El Campo - Sierra Hernandez (2:43.84)
Boys 800-Meter Run
Area Champion - Sealy (2:00.10)
2) Wharton - Kameron Mitchell (2:04.30)
3) Wharton - Jacorric Allen (2:04.31)
Girls 100-Meter Hurdles
Area Champion - Brookshire Royal (15.56)
4) El Campo - Adeline Hundl (16.90)
Girls 100-Meter Dash
Area Champion - Brookshire Royal (12.19)
4) Wharton - Macayla Jackson (12.73)
Boys 100-Meter Dash
Area Champion - Bellville (10.65)
2) El Campo - Rueben Owens II (10.78)
7) El Campo - Quincy Thornton (12.86)
Girls 4x200-Meter Relay
Area Champion - Brookshire Royal (1:46.17)
2) El Campo (1:47.78)
3) Wharton (1:50.35)
Boys 4x200-Meter Relay
Area Champion - Bellville (1:30.04)
2) El Campo (1:30.37)
Girls 400-Meter Dash
Area Champion Wharton - Kaylie Goad (59.69)
3) Wharton - J’Honesty Smith (1:03.76)
5) El Campo - Grace Amestoy (1:06.92)
Boys 400-Meter Dash
Area Champion Wharton - Jacorric Allen (49.65)
4) Wharton - Kameron Mitchell (51.38)
Girls 300-Meter Hurdles
Area Champion - Bellville (47.95)
5) El Campo - Adeline Hundl (53.68)
Girls 200-Meter Dash
Area Champion - Brookshire Royal (25.03)
5) El Campo - Keona Wells (26.37)
Boys 200-Meter Dash
Area Champion El Campo - DK Ward (21.72)
8) Wharton - Ja’Carious Wiley (23.77)
Girls 1,600-Meter Run
Area Champion - Sealy (6:04.14)
3) El Campo - Sierra Hernandez (6:09.20)
Girls 4x400-Meter Relay
Area Champion - Sealy (4:15.36)
2) Wharton (4:16.13)
4) El Campo (4:32.76)
Boys 4x400-Meter Relay
Area Champion - Wharton (3:26.61)
3) El Campo (3:31.94)
Boys Discus Throw
Area Champion El Campo - Albernie North (138’-7”)
Boys High Jump
Area Champion - Houston Washington (6’-0”)
5) El Campo - Oliver Miles (5’-10”)
Girls High Jump
Area Champion El Campo - Adeline Hundl (4’-8”)
Boys Long Jump
Area Champion El Campo - Rueben Owens II (23’-1.50”)
3) El Campo - Oliver Miles (21’-11”)
Boys Pole Vault
Area Champion - Sealy 13’-0”
2) El Campo - Casen Braden (9’-0”)
Boys Shot Put
Area Champion El Campo - Kerry North (50’-5”)
2) El Campo - Albernie North (48’-7”)
Girls Shot Put
Area Champion - Houston Kashmere (35’-7”)
5) El Campo - Kendra Miller (32’-4”)
8) El Campo Bradejah Bradshaw (29’-9”)
Boys Triple Jump
Area Champion El Campo - Oliver Miles (47’-0”)
2) El Campo - David Ursery (43’-4.25”)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.