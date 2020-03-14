Offense, offense and more offense was the recipe Tuesday afternoon on the road as the El Campo Ladybirds mercy-ruled the Stafford Lady Spartans 24-0 in three innings.
El Campo’s bats played like there wasn’t any tomorrow as the offense marched around the bases, non-stop. In the first inning, the Ladybirds sent 28 batters to the plate. Sophomore first baseman Jaleena Macias went three-three in the inning with two home runs.
“The first inning in the Stafford game would be definitely one to remember for the years to come,” Ladybirds Coach Roxanne Cavazos said. “The girls were having fun, they were seeing the ball well and going with the pitches. I would say they all had a good day at the plate.”
The Ladybirds first five batters reached base and they led 3-0 before recording an out. After a run-scoring fly-out, nine more Ladybirds reached base in a row. El Campo’s offense still wasn’t done launching back-to-back home runs, a three-shot by Macias and a solo homer by freshman Heather Farrar putting the Ladybirds up 16-0. Two batters later and freshman Kate Bubela added her own three-run blast. El Campo loaded the bases once more and freshman Bridget Dorotik singled home the Ladybirds 20th run. Macias followed with a grand slam completing El Campo’s scoring for the game.
El Campo senior pitcher Mackenzie Leach backed with plenty of run-support, shut down Stafford allowing one single and one walk in her quick three innings of work.
The Ladybirds were slated to play the Needville Lady Bluejays at home Tuesday night. However, the UIL suspended play until March 29 amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
While the Ladybirds played Stafford like there wasn’t going to be a tomorrow pounding out 13 hits, four for home runs, with luck they’ll get a chance to continue their season when the UIL’s suspension is lifted.
