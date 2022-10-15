Fumble!!

El Campo senior Hal Erwin eyes the ball after the Needville quarterback fumbled the ball, Friday night in Needville. Also baring down on the ball were sophomore James Dorotik (85) and senior Joel Garica (28).

The El Campo Ricebirds (5-3, 3-0) executed in all three phases and junior quarterback Oliver Miles stood out during their win over Needville Bluejays (3-5, 0-4) on the road Friday night.

El Campo started the game fast with three quick scores. Miles ran the ball for 162 yards and a touchdown and on defense, the junior came down with one of the team’s two interceptions as they outpaced Needville 48-7 to keep them undefeated in district play.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.