The El Campo Ricebirds (5-3, 3-0) executed in all three phases and junior quarterback Oliver Miles stood out during their win over Needville Bluejays (3-5, 0-4) on the road Friday night.
El Campo started the game fast with three quick scores. Miles ran the ball for 162 yards and a touchdown and on defense, the junior came down with one of the team’s two interceptions as they outpaced Needville 48-7 to keep them undefeated in district play.
Miles had split reps with senior quarterback Brock Rod to start the season. However, Rod was injured last week, causing Miles to get the start.
“There really isn’t much thinking. I just came into play my role and (doing it) for my team,” Miles said. “I just (wanted) to step up and give everything I got with Brock out.”
Late in the second quarter leading 27-7, the El Campo defense forced a fourth turnover after getting a big sack from senior tackle Zack King, giving the offense the ball with a little more than a minute on the clock. El Campo went with a little trickery to put an exclamation point on their stellar first half. Miles tossed the ball to senior Rueben Owens II, who threw the ball downfield. His pass was incomplete but the Needville defense laid a heavy hit on him after he had thrown the ball. No flag was thrown for the hit and Owens was out the rest of the game. However, he was walking around with the team on the sideline the rest of the way in his uniform.
Without Owens, the Ricebird offense stayed explosive. Miles picked up big runs and averaged 13.5 yards a carry.
“(Miles) had (to be big), with (us) holding Rueben out in the second half and he made some plays. We know he can do that and he’s getting better every snap,” El Campo head football coach Chad Worrell said.
Helping Miles in the second half was El Campo junior fullback Stephen Norman provided tough grinding yards. The El Campo offensive line pounded out 394 yards, with five different running backs grabbing a touchdown.
El Campo started the night with a long 13-play drive, capped off by a four-yard touchdown run from junior Drake Resendez.
The Ricebird defense on Needville’s first possession allowed a five-yard run up the middle and then stonewalled the Bluejays, forcing a three-and-out and punt. The snap on the punt went over the punter’s head and into the endzone, where senior Hal Erwin came up with the ball and the score. El Campo’s special teams came up big on the following play.
El Campo junior place kicker Diego Gutierrez pooched the ball in between the Needville defense. Rather than coming up to field the kick, the Bluejays let it bounce. The ball kicked back up flying over Needville players and landed in front of the charging El Campo players with Gutierrez falling on the ball for an unorthodox onside kick.
Owens would punch the ball in 12 plays later from five yards out, putting the Ricebirds ahead 21-0 before Needville got a second offensive possession.
“We never punted. We had some turnovers that we weren’t happy about, but we never punted,” Worrell said. “Defensive held them to seven points. We gave up one really big play, but we had some standout turnovers, and I’m super proud (of the win).”
El Campo will see Iowa Colony this Friday night at home. Iowa Colony beat Navasota 35-34 at home last night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.