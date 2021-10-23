The battle of the longest continuous Texas high school football rivalry was won by the El Campo Ricebirds beating the Bay City Blackcats 45-12, Friday night on the road.
In the rivalry, El Campo is 65-44-8 against Bay City.
It wasn’t a complete blanking of the Blackcats, but it felt like it, as the Ricebird defense stymied them throughout most of the night.
“I thought our defense played extremely well, especially in the first half,” El Campo head coach Chad Worrell said. “We kind of lost our edge coming out in the second half. It happens sometimes in a game like that. We bowed our necks when we needed to and got a couple of big stops.”
El Campo’s defense was aggressive, putting many big hits on the Bay City quarterback. The Ricebirds allowed four first downs to the Blackcats in the first half. Two first downs came on El Campo penalties.
The Ricebird (7-1, 3-0) defensive line played fast and was in the Bay City (2-5, 0-3) backfield most of the night, causing quick throws and incompletions, tackles for loss, or sacks.
“We were getting through the line pretty easily and they couldn’t really stop of us. We’re a force to be reckoned with,” El Campo senior defensive lineman Clarence Farrow said.
El Campo’s defense has steadily taken steps forward throughout the season. They had a setback last Friday night to Brazosport giving up the most points of the season. However, against Bay City last night, El Campo was much better tacklers.
“To see the bounce back it felt real amazing to not allow as many points as we did last week,” Farrow said. “We feel real comfortable. (Earlier this season) we had a couple of struggles lining up. Right now we’re at our best and we’re going to do nothing but get better.”
The Ricebirds started the night with a long drive, marching the ball right down the field. Starting on the 25-yard line, they pounded their way forward, on a 17-play drive.
El Campo’s offense suffered a hand full of plenties and converted two fourth downs, one a fake punt to keep the drive moving. Ricebird senior quarterback Isaiah Anderson finished off the drive with a five-yard pass to junior running back Rueben Owens II for the score, after draining eight minutes of the clock.
Bay City on the following drive, picked up a quick first down, but El Campo held at mid-field forcing a punt.
The Ricebirds offense wasted no time, in the WildBird, Owens handed off to senior DK Ward, who sprinted the ball in from 80 yards away for the one-play score. El Campo senior Johntre Davis and junior Brock Rod were out front paving the way.
The Ricebird offense didn’t have a single 100-yard rusher Friday night, but the team as a whole accounted for more than 400 yards on the ground. The passing game also got going with junior tight end Sloan Hubert catching two passes for 90 yards and a score.
El Campo next week will be back on the road against the West Columbia Roughnecks.
West Columbia lost to Stafford 20-17 Friday night on the road. The Roughnecks are now 5-2 on the season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.