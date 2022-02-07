The Sealy Lady Tigers started the night with a win over the El Campo Ladybirds Tuesday night at Ricebird Gym. However, they didn’t earn the sweep, with the El Campo Ricebirds taking down the Sealy Tigers in the nightcap.
LADYBIRDS
Missed free throws haunted the Ladybirds as they lost to Sealy 36-23.
El Campo led 7-6 after the first quarter, but only managed three points in the second. Lady Tiger seniors Darrel’nae Johnson and Evelyn Harrington scored all of Sealy’s seven points to help them grab a lead into the locker room.
Behind seven points from Harrington in the third, Sealy jumped out to a 26-15 lead.
El Campo opened the fourth with back-to-back steals, junior Tyra Owens capped off the defensive plays with layups to pull the Ladybirds within five points.
Down the stretch, the Ladybirds went 2-8 at the line, while Sealy went 9-14 helping them maintain their lead.
Harrington led all scorers with 17 points and Johnson had 11 for Sealy.
Senior Alyssa Mendez seven points to Ladybirds, Owens had six points.
El Campo drops to 2-5 in district play, eliminating them from playoff contention.
RICEBIRDS
The first meeting between the El Campo Ricebirds and the Sealy Tigers saw El Campo open with a 33-0 run. The rematch between the two was tighter, but a 66-41 win nonetheless, for the El Campo Tuesday night at Ricebird Gym.
El Campo opened the night with an 8-0 run.
Sealy junior Ryder Ramirez got them on the scoreboard with a layup and a made free throw.
The Ricebird’s fast paced offense sprinted up and down the court getting layups from junior Latrell Allen and senior Trinceton Foley.
Late in the first, a three from Tiger sophomore Reid Miller made it 15-9.
Foley came back down the court and connected on a short jumper to put El Campo up eight as the quarter came to an end.
The Ricebird defense did a good job making things tough for Ramirez, Sealy’s point guard, when he dribbled inside the arc, collapsing on him forcing him to make passes.
El Campo kept Sealy to 10 points in the second half with the Ricebird offense spreading their wings. Foley, Allen and sophomores Conor Jensen and Jake Samaripa, all made a three, helping the Ricebirds start to put district between them and Sealy, taking a 37-19 lead into the half.
Sealy tried to keep pace in the second half scoring 22 points to the Ricebirds 29, but they weren’t able to close the gap built early.
Tigers senior Logan Eschenburg had a team-high 11 points.
El Campo had four in double-digit scoring, Samaripa had a game-high 14 points, Conner had 13, Allen 12 and Foley 10.
The Ricebirds are 5-1 in district play and second in district.
El Campo will play Royal on Tuesday night on the road. This will be the final game for the Ladybirds, the Ricebirds have two more games.
