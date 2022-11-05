Caught

Louise junior Kyle Anderson hauls in a pass over a Snook defender, setting up the Hornets first touchdown Thursday night in Louise.

The Louise Hornets (2-8, 1-5) had a tough time stopping the Snook Bluejays (4-5, 2-4) rushing attack, falling 33-14 at Hornet Stadium Thursday night to end their season.

The Hornets went out swinging, throwing deep passes throughout the game with both of their touchdowns coming through the air in the first quarter.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.