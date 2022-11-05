The Louise Hornets (2-8, 1-5) had a tough time stopping the Snook Bluejays (4-5, 2-4) rushing attack, falling 33-14 at Hornet Stadium Thursday night to end their season.
The Hornets went out swinging, throwing deep passes throughout the game with both of their touchdowns coming through the air in the first quarter.
Louise quarterback Roy Arrambide was the only senior healthy enough to play and he threw both touchdown passes. Arrambide’s first touchdown was a deep slant to junior Holden Watson for the first score of the game. Trailing 14-7, Arrambide’s second touchdown throw was to Tayveon Kimble on a jump ball in the end zone. Kimble out jumping two Bluejay defenders to tie the game.
The Bluejays extended their lead by grabbing two touchdowns late in the second quarter, only coming on the final play of the half. With Snook ahead 21-14 with 10 seconds left and the ball on the five-yard line, the Bluejays opted for the touchdown. The Bluejays ran the ball to the far side of the field on a quarterback keeper. The Snook quarterback slid into the end zone, one referee ruled him short and another signaled touchdown. They would end up giving it to Snook to put them up two scores.
The Hornets tried to mount comebacks in the second half, but turnovers paired with long methodical drives from Snook limited their possessions.
“We did some things really well tonight. We had some situations where all we had to do was execute,” Bill said. “We had a couple of dropped passes. A couple of interceptions that we were a step away from (and) we fumbled the ball right at the goal line.”
Louise played with a young roster this past season, with only four seniors. The Hornets played with a large core of juniors who are expected to return along with their starting freshman quarterback Conner Gonzales who missed the last four games with an injury along with junior running back and linebacker Ben Blanco.
The message following the game was to come back next season with more focus and to come back bigger, faster and stronger.
“Every part of the game has to be played with passion and respect and to take care of the little things. If you can take care of the little things, the big things will happen for us,” Bill said. “We saw some great plays tonight and our defense made some great plays. We had a couple of blocked extra points and some stops, but we’ve got to be more consistent.”
The other three seniors for Louise were Angel Reyes, Jacob Linton and Ethan Resendez.
Louise ends the season on a four-game losing streak.
The game was supposed to take place on Friday but was moved up a day early to avoid inclement weather.
