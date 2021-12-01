Shocked, shocked, I tell ya. Not one person in the football contest picked Little Cypress-Mauriceville to beat El Campo, not even any of our out of towner contestants. I got to be a little honest as a newspaper guy, I’m an unbiased observer, but I was a little sad the Ricebirds couldn’t make that final stop, and come from behind to win last Friday night and punch their ticket to the regional finals, they were oh so close.
Alas while we’re all sad, a winner must be crowned in week 13 and with upsets abound, there were low scores throughout the contest. We had many scorecards with eight and nine right.
Faith Richardson of El Campo had the winning scorecard with 11 right. James Voldan of Rosenberg and Roy Schulz of El Campo had to battle it out for the final two spots in the contest this week. Both saw El Campo and Little Cypress-Mauriceville playing high scoring games and who could blame them, I thought that’s what we were going to see last Friday night too. However, the two teams played a defensive slugfest, that saw 45 points between them. Voldan edged out Schulz with a guess of 81 to lock up second place. Schulz takes home third place by default.
With college football wrapping up, look for a few more pro football games as the contest draws to an end in the next couple of weeks.
As always if you’re reading these words, thank you, for grabbing a paper. You can enter the contest as well, just fill out the scorecard below and get it back to us by quittin’ time on Friday. Good luck to all and don’t forget to bring those furry pets indoors with the weather getting chilly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.