It’s high past time we start putting respect on the marching band.
While not a sport, the marching band competes for awards and honors just like the football team they play music for on Friday nights.
Some football players and other athletes even take part in marching band. In Louise, at half-time, you’ll see football players without their helmets, marching on the field.
It takes dedication and lots of training to be in a marching band, just like a sport. They might not be hitting other teams on Friday nights, but they have to carry, in some cases, giant tubas and heavy drums, and march in perfect unison.
The band even practices out in the heat to master their performances.
Last week, I was taking pictures with some of the football team while the marching band was on the field. After a mistake by one of the marching band members, they dropped and started doing push-ups, which made some of the football players do a double-take “Whoa they’re doing pushups,” one player said in a shocked voice. Just like the football players, the band takes their craft seriously.
While in Wharton covering practice, I parked in the band parking lot, thinking nothing of it. It was an empty parking lot, so I parked. After practice, coach told the football players not to park in the band parking, which forced me to speak up and tell him it wasn’t the athletes, it was dumb ole Josh.
When I got back to my car, the band was marching around my car. Honestly, I should have taken a picture of that. The band and the band director was pretty annoyed, I apologized and thanked them for not marching on my little tiny car to get their reps in.
From here on out, I respect the band, color guard and everyone else that puts in hard work to get ready for the football half-time show!
