The St Philip Pioneers finished the football season with a big 38-6 win over the St. Ludmila Cardinals (Shiner) at home on Wednesday.
Overall the Pioneers finished the season with a 4-1 record. Their only loss came to Our Lady of Victory on the road in a tight 12-6 game.
“I thought the season was a huge success. I saw great improvement throughout the year. Kids got better and that’s what we’re out there trying to do,” St. Philip football coach James Cannell said. “It’s fun to win and that gets people excited about football, but we’re just trying to make them better for high school and that definitely happened this year.”
Luke Rod, Will Rod, Ben Clifton, Gregory Gonzalez, Austin Hidalgo and Maverick Kulcak were eighth-graders on the Pioneers this season.
“This is a really physical group of eighth-graders,” Cannell said. “I think all of them will definitely have an impact on the freshman team next year and going forward.”
The Pioneers are losing some impact skill players, but they will bring back a lot of players next year, including Hudson Bystrek who started for them at center as a sixth-grader.
“Our (sixth and seventh grade) classes mixed together are going to be good,” Cannell said. “We’ll try and find who is going to make the plays next year.”
