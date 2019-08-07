El Campo and Wharton County showed well at the Amateur Athletic Union Junior Olympics in Greensboro, N.C., which ended Saturday.
Wharton’s Courtland Waddy had the highest finish, placing seventh in the shotput in the boys eight and under. His throw 23 feet and 11 inches was seventh-best out of 77 competitors on the National level.
Jerrell Barron Jr. of El Campo finished in 10th place in the ultra-tough Pentathlon. In the span of one day, Barron competed in the 100-meter hurdles, long jump, shot put, high jump and the 1,500-meter run, gaining a total of 2,064 points. Barron’s jump of 4 feet and 11 inches was third best of all the 13-year-old athletes he faced.
“It really is a hard race but you just have to be mentally prepared for it before you do it,” Barron Jr. said.
He also competed in the long jump and the 100-meters outside of the Pentathlon. Barron Jr. finished 13th in the long jump with a leap of 15 feet and eight inches and his 100-meter hurdles time on 17.33 did not qualify him for the finals.
“This is my second year going to Junior Olympics, but my first-year doing the Pentathlon and that was only my second meet doing the Pentathlon,” Barron Jr. said. “The experience was good. The track was cool. We went to go see Duke University afterward, but the whole experience was good.”
Barron’s sister Jordyn competed in the 10U 1,500 meter-run, 800-meter run and the long jump. Jordyn’s highest finish was 20th place in the 1,500-meter run with a time of 5:36.50.
Breaha Harris of Wharton finished 70th in the 14U 1,500-meter run with a time of 6:11.13.
