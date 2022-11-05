After allowing 47 points to the Brazosport Exporters (5-5, 3-2) last season, the El Campo Ricebirds (8-2, 6-0) defense stonewalled the Exporters in route to a 31-7 home win to close the regular season as undefeated District 12-4A champions for the third season in a row.
“It sounds good. At the beginning of the year, a lot of people doubted us (when) we were 0-2,” El Campo senior running back Rueben Owens II said. “Then we came back in district, won eight in a row, so it’s pretty good.”
Owens and junior quarterback Oliver Miles both had 100-yard rushing games, picking up 273 yards and three touchdowns between them.
The difference in the game was the Ricebirds’ defense pestering Brazosport senior quarterback Randon Fontenette all night long. A season ago, Fontenette and the Exporter offense torched the Ricebird defense for close to 400 rushing yards. Fontenette, Friday night couldn’t turn without Ricebirds chasing him behind the line of scrimmage. Even on completed passes from Fontenette, he had to deal with Ricebird defensive players forcing him to roll out of the pocket or throw with players hitting him.
“We got in the backfield and built a fence around (the quarterback) so he didn’t get past us,” Ricebird senior defensive tackle Zach King said.
King and his defensive teammates’ fence held the Exporters to 84 yards rushing.
El Campo’s defense forced a three-and-out on the Exporters’ first drive. The Ricebirds quickly moved the ball down the field scoring on a four-play drive, the score coming on a one-yard touchdown down run from Owens.
The Exporters responded on the following possession marching down the field and deep into the red zone with Fontenette completing two passes while fleeing from Ricebirds. El Campo with their backs against the wall with a first and goal from the five-yard line stiffened. After three plays with no yards, the Exporters were called for holding, to make it fourth and 15. Rather than get three points, the Exporters went for it. Fontenette flung the ball into the endzone and the ball was briefly caught until junior La’Darian Lewis and senior Hal Erwin combined on the tackle and jarred the ball loose.
El Campo took over on the 12-yard line and pounded the ball through the Exporters’ defense. Eight plays into the drive with the ball on the 25-yard line, Owens took the ball from Miles, ran to the left side and past his blockers and the defense to score the 96th rushing touchdown of his career.
The Exporters’ lone score came with came late in the second quarter. Fontenette completed two long passes, the second a 23-yard pass into the back of the endzone on fourth and 14 with 56 seconds left in the game.
El Campo instantly answered the score on the first play of the ensuing drive. Miles, with an interception already under his belt, scampered around the left side, outrunning everyone for a 65-yard touchdown putting El Campo up 21-7 at the half.
The Ricebird defense pitched a shutout in the second half, forcing a turnover on fourth and five on the five yard line and an interception by Lewis on their final drive.
“We didn’t hit the panic button 0-2 (on the season). We leave that to the outsiders, our kids tuned it out and focused on the next opponent. We got the win and then we started rolling,” El Campo head football coach Chad Worrell said. “Since the time we locked in against Bay City until now, we’ve just gotten better and better.”
El Campo junior kicker Diego Gutierrez in the fourth quarter connected on a 52-yard field goal, breaking a school record.
Gutierrez against the Exporters attempted a 57-yard field that fell a few feet short, but Brazosport jumped offsides, giving the Ricebirds a second chance five yards closer. Gutierrez booted the ball through the uprights, with room to spare.
The previous record was a 50-yard field goal against Wharton in 2002 set by former Ricebird coach Elliott Babcock.
