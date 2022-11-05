Ricebird Lockdown

El Campo junior La’Darian Lewis and senior Hal Erwin knock the ball away from an Exporter player Friday night at Ricebird Stadium. El Campo went on to win the undefeated district championship. The Ricebirds will meet the winner of Jack Yates and Houston Worthing, who play today. El Campo has played Jack Yates in the first round the last two years.

After allowing 47 points to the Brazosport Exporters (5-5, 3-2) last season, the El Campo Ricebirds (8-2, 6-0) defense stonewalled the Exporters in route to a 31-7 home win to close the regular season as undefeated District 12-4A champions for the third season in a row.

“It sounds good. At the beginning of the year, a lot of people doubted us (when) we were 0-2,” El Campo senior running back Rueben Owens II said. “Then we came back in district, won eight in a row, so it’s pretty good.”

