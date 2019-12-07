The East Bernard Brahmas beat the Ganado Indians in district play earlier in the season. With the stakes much higher Friday night at Freedom field, the Brahmas again came out with the win over the Indians 30-10, winning region four for the second straight season.
"It's special for these kids," East Bernard Head Coach Wade Bosse said."This is what they wanted to do and they worked extremely hard to (get here). We're glad to be here, but by no means are we satisfied. We're going to go to work and give it our best effort next week and see what happens."
At Freedom field, it was a tale of two halves for East Bernard's running attack. In the first, the wing-t offense broke big runs and they quickly raced out to a 30-10 lead. Ganado responded in the second half and shut down the Brahmas offense. The good news for East Bernard, the defense tossed their own shut out in the second half and they held on for the win.
"It was a dogfight all the way through honestly," senior defensive back Carson Little said. "We came out strong in the first half. We didn't score in the second half, but we came out and did our job on defense and that's all that matters."
In the second half, Ganado moved the ball and but the Brahmas held. The defense orchestrated a goal-line stop and picked off three passes as Ganado continued to try and find a weakness, but couldn't
The Indians lone touchdown came on short field position after East Bernard had their punt blocked. Ganado recovered the ball at the five-yard line and two plays later they scored to make the game 23-10.
Special teams played a key roll in the Brahmas jumping out quickly. On the opening kickoff off Ganado muffed the kick, when they finally recovered the ball, East Bernard tackled them in the shadows of their own goal-post.
After a quick three and own, Ganado brought on the punt team. With the field shortened, the snapper sent the ball over the punters head and out of the end zone for a safety.
East Bernard with the ball for the first time, didn't need much time to add to the 2-0 lead. Senior running back Tanner Baggett following his lead blocker, broke through the line and ran 55-yards for the score and with 9:37 seconds left in the first quarter the Brahmas were leading 9-0.
On their next possession, East Bernard again hit on a long play. Junior running back Devin Chapmen on the first play of the drive, scored from 30-yards out on a run up the middle.
It looked like a blowout was coming with East Bernard leading 16-0 in the first quarter, However, Ganado came into the regional final game, averaging just over 40 points a game and they started to get going.
The Indians behind freshmen quarterback Kyle Bures-Guerrero engineered a nine-play drive that got them into the red-zone. On third down, the East Bernard defense got a pass break up from Little in the end zone, saving a touchdown, Ganado to a field goal.
The East Bernard defense shut down Ganado's running game, holding them to 3.1 yards a carry. With the Indians forced to pass almost exclusive after falling behind quickly, Bures-Guerrero threw the ball for 197 yards.
"Our defense really stepped up today," Little said. "We're not really a pass coverage defense but I thought we did a pretty good job. They only got a few big plays on us and we'll get better from here."
East Bernard answered the field goal with their own long drive. Behind Chapman runs, the Brahmas pounded the ball down the field. Chapman capped off the 10-play drive, scoring from nine yards out.
Senior running back Kameron Matthews got East Bernard's final touchdown, on a one-play 70-yard touchdown late in the second qurater.
The offense pounded out 219 yards on the ground. However, the majority of the offense came on a few big plays. Baggett had a team-high 84-yards rushing and one touchdown on 10 carries.
Enjoying the win over Ganado won't last long as East Bernard will turn their attention to the Pewitt Brahmas who beat the Daingerfield Tigers 45-42 Friday night to win region three.
In back-to-back seasons, the Brahmas will have a chance to make it to state.
"Ever since we lost last year, the day we came back we've been hungry," Baggett said. "It means everything (too) advance and have another chance at (making state)."
