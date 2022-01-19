Six area youth are moving to the district Elk’s “Hoop Shoot” after winning the local contest earlier this month at Ricebird Gym.
The most heated competition was between Evan Deases and Zach Yackel in the eight and nine year boys bracket. Both tied at three made free throws, it went into overtime where Deases edged out Yackel.
Also winning was Beau Tupa in the 10-11-year old boys bracket, and Kaden White in the 12-13-year old bracket.
On the girls side, Harper Hubenak won in the 8-9-year old bracket, Kinley Whitington was the 10-11-year old champion and in the 12-13-year old bracket Mac’yia Warner was the lone entrant, but she made the most free throws overall at the Hoop Shoot with 16.
District level of competition will take place on Sat. Jan. 29, 2022 (site to be determined). Competing lodges, in addition to El Campo, will be Katy, Houston 151, Clear Lake and Galveston.
El Campo Lodge 1749 has been fortunate to have two national finalists its Hoop Shoot history: Charmya Shorter (girls 8-9) in 2012 and Oliver Miles (boys 8-9) in 2015. El Campo Lodge 1749 also boasts a 12-13 year-old Texas state champion in 2000 Anthony Hargrove.
