El Campo 12U has kept up its winning ways and is breezing through sectionals with wins over Shiner and Beeville in Rosenberg.
The 12U all-stars played Shiner for a second time last night after the press deadline. With a win, El Campo will have clinched sectionals. A loss sets up a third game with Shiner today at 7 p.m.
“The guys have been playing great,” 12U manager Shawn Hickl said. “Pitching has been dominant with excellent defense. (We’re) hoping to keep these bats hot and winning games. We’re taking it pitch-by-pitch, inning-by-inning and game-by-game.”
El Campo, going into Friday night’s game with Shiner, is 8-0. During all-star play, the red and white 12U team has only allowed more than one run in a game twice to go with five shutouts.
In sectionals, El Campo beat Beeville 9-1 Tuesday night and 24 hours later beat Shiner 3-0.
Shiner advanced out of the loser bracket and needs to beat El Campo twice if they hope to make it out of sectionals.
El Campo’s win over Shiner Wednesday night proved to be the toughest out they’ve had so far in the all-star play.
Against El Campo, Shiner’s pitcher and defense held them to their lowest-scoring game of the all-star season.
Only five hits were up for grabs, with El Campo and Shiners’ pitchers throwing stellar games.
El Campo’s Aiden Ballejo baffled Shiner batters, allowing two hits and one walk in six innings. Ballejo grabbed six strikeouts with Shiner batters looking at strike three, three coming on a swing and miss.
Ballejo led off the bottom of the first, reaching on an error, and Jonah Poenitzsch followed with a walk. Shiner came back with a strikeout for the first out of the inning. Cleanup hitter Caleb Leach on a 1-2 count, fired a deep shot, easily clearing the wall 225 feet away in right-center field to put El Campo ahead 3-0.
According to the sectional organizer, it was the first 12U home run of the tournament.
After the long bomb in the first, Shiner buckled down allowing a Leach walk, and a Jayden Balderas single across the final five innings.
Shiners’ biggest threat came in the top of the third inning stringing together back-to-back singles with two outs. Facing the Shiner three-hole hitter Ballejo induced a groundout, Poenitzsch grabbed the ball and fired it over Hudson Bystrek at first base for the final out in the inning.
Ballejo closed out the game with three straight 1-2-3 innings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.