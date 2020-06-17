The Rice Consolidated Raiders are getting back into shape readying themselves for a hopeful return to sports at the start of the school year.
Monday through Friday around 100 boys and girls, from incoming seventh graders to high school seniors were working out in the pounding Altair sun.
“It’s been a good turnout,” Rice Consolidated Athletic Director Jared Sloan said. “It’s been probably a better turnout then we’ve had the last two summers.”
After COVID-19 kept the school closed for months, Sloan and the other coaches were happy to see students and get back to building for football and other sports.
“I know coaches are excited to have them back and interacting with them. It’s good to see their faces,” Sloan said.
To keep students socially distanced, there are workout stations all over the athletic complex. Students hustle between the football field, track, old weight room and the new weight room as they complete their Raider strength and conditioning program daily.
“I think they’ve had a great effort and great attitudes all week, and that’s all you can ask from them,” Sloan said.
The Raiders will change their workout schedule next week. The Friday workouts will be eliminated next week and the new schedule will be Monday through Thursday.
