Ladybird sophomore centerfielder Keona Wells hit a walk-off inside the park home run in the top of the sixth to help El Campo run-rule their fifth straight team beating the Wharton Lady Tigers at Legacy Field Friday night.
El Campo scored five runs to start and end the game, breezing past the Lady Tigers 14-2, keeping them undefeated in district play.
“We’re seeing the ball really well,” El Campo coach Haley Colwell said. “We’re putting in the work at practice. We’re having to adjust to different types of pitching and speed along the way.”
Wells and Kate Bubela both had three hits. Wells led the team in RBIs with three, two coming on the final swing of her bat.
Leading 11-2, with two on and two outs, Wells on a full count, shot the ball down the right-field line. The nine-hole, track star sped around the bases, rounding second base as Wharton outfielder got to the ball at the wall. Wells kept running as the Wharton player threw the ball to the plate, but not in time as the El Campo speedster slid under the tag.
Wharton had a tough time with El Campo junior right-hander Bridget Dorotik. She limited Lady Tiger batters to four hits through her seven innings of work, striking out 10 batters.
Dorotik retired the first eight batters she saw, before allowing her first base runner, a two-out single to junior Madison Hernandez.
The Lady Tigers picked up a run in the fourth and sixth inning, junior Bethany Gomez and freshman Haliey Rodriguez scored both runs.
While losing, the Lady Tigers maintain a playoff spot, tied with Sealy for third and fourth in district.
El Campo started off the game with hard contact, batting around the lineup in the bottom of the first.
With a runner on second and one out in the inning, Bubela put the Ladybirds on the scoreboard hitting a single to centerfield. A bad throw, allowed Bubela to make it to third base.
El Campo senior Jaleena Macias hit s towering flyball on the infield, but it was miss played, Bubela scored making it 2-0. While they only hit two more singles in the inning, they’d score three more times.
Seven of the nine Ladybirds had at least one hit Friday night, with five having multi-hit games.
El Campo undefeated, holds a one-game lead over Navastoa with three games remaining in district play.
While winners of seven in a row, Colwell would like see the Ladybirds cut down on mistakes as they finish out district.
“Definitely would like to see us play better defense,” Colwell said. “ (Staying) focused and keep our mind on the game mindset is huge.”
