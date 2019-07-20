At the Roth Scholarship 5K in Victoria this past weekend, members of the El Campo cross country team made waves with a number one finish. Andres Torres finished first overall with a time of 17:55.6. Torres’ run was the best of 30 plus male runners.
Members of the girls cross county team finished second, third and fourth in the female 15 to 19 division. Breanna Perez placed second with a run of 22:33.97, she was followed by Leslie Herrara with a time of 24:08.87 and Dharma Sabrsula ran a 24:15.10.
“The four that ran in the Victoria 5K really showed them the value of running all summer,” Cross Country Coach Robert Nastoupil said. “They’re buying into the fact they have to stay in shape to compete. The finish each had was a great reward for all the hard work.”
The Navidad Valley CattleWomen 5K Ranch Run on Aug. 3 in Schulenburg, will be the next 5K the cross country team looks to conquer as they continue training for the start of the season.
