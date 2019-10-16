The Louise Hornets boys cross country runners extended their season a little longer Monday after by placing third overall as a team at the district meet at Green Dixon Park in Shiner. Junior Javier Olvera finished first, winning the district championship by a whopping 34 seconds.
“I was pleased with the performances,” Hornets Coach Salvador Hernandez Sr. said. “Throughout the (race) the times weren’t the fastest times they run, I guess the kids were nervous. But it was a good race. I’m pleased the kids are going to advance to another regional meet for the second time and that’s good.”
After a fourth-place finish a year ago, Olvera beat every other cross country runner in district Monday morning with a time of 18:22.79.
“He was happy winning first-place, I mean there is nothing else (higher) he can do, he’s leading that pack,” Hernandez Sr. said.
Overall the Hornets had two runners medal with freshmen Antonio Martinez placing third with a time of 19:11.06.
While Olvera finished in first, even he wasn’t immune to a slower time than his season-best. The slow times give the whole team room to improve before regionals which is two weeks away and will take place at Texas A&M Corpus Christi.
“I like when there is room for growth and we know we can do better,” Hernandez Sr. said. “That’s a little extra challenge. We have two weeks to get ready for regionals with the chance to advance to state. Let’s keep pushing hard and be ready to practice.”
Complete Results:
Salvador Hernandez 21:28.66
Cameron Cortez 22:46.50
Edgar Hernandez 22:49.77
Eryc Oliver 23:29.30
Saul Medina 26:05.17
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.