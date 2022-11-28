Red Bird Finds New Home

With her family watching, El Campo senior Ladybird Kate Bubela signs her national letter of intent committing herself to play softball for the North Carolina Tar Heels. Pictured (l-r) back row Patsy Bubela, Jax Bubela, Carlee Bubela, Susan Waters and Wayne Waters, bottom row:  Brent Bubela, Kate Bubela and Carolyn Bubela.

One of the biggest signings in the history of the El Campo Ladybird softball program drew a big crowd earlier this month packing the meeting room. Even an NFL Hall of Famer came down to see Ladybird senior slugger Kate Bubela officially commit to the University of North Carolina.

Bubela still has one more season at shortstop for the Ladybirds left, but she’ll be playing for a major Division I school come the end of her high school career.

