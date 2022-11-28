One of the biggest signings in the history of the El Campo Ladybird softball program drew a big crowd earlier this month packing the meeting room. Even an NFL Hall of Famer came down to see Ladybird senior slugger Kate Bubela officially commit to the University of North Carolina.
Bubela still has one more season at shortstop for the Ladybirds left, but she’ll be playing for a major Division I school come the end of her high school career.
During the recruiting process, she had nine different offers including a number inside Texas, but after visiting North Carolina, Bubela knew it was the place for her.
“I just loved it. It just felt like home and where I belonged,” Bubela said. “Everybody was awesome, coaches and teammates, it was a joy when I was there. North Carolina just stood out to me and it was where I wanted to be.”
College softball has always been a goal that Bubela wanted to achieve and the older she got the more real the dream started to get. She’s been playing softball ever since she could pick up a bat and as an eighth-grader, Bubela joined a big select team and that’s when everything began to take off.
“I was like wow I’m going to do it and I’ve got the skill for it,” Bubela said. “I started to get more exposure (on the select team) and it just all worked out.”
In high school, her freshman season was shortened by COVID. Back on the field the following year, she turned heads blasting 16 home runs. Teams pitched to her more cautiously last season, but Bubela still had a batting average over .500 and finished the year with zero strikeouts.
As a sophomore she earned all-state first-team honors hitting the the 13th most home runs in Texas in 2021. She had the most home runs in the 4A classification.
Bubela’s long-ball prowess caught the attention of North Carolina.
“We are excited to add Kate’s power and athleticism to our team. She comes to us with great range, a strong arm and good game sense at shortstop,” North Carolina head softball coach Donna Papa told Tarheel.com. “Her game is one that will be fun to watch every time she takes the field.”
Bubela shared she learned the Tarheels coaches had her name on the top of their list of players that they wanted, something that meant a lot to her, she said.
“It just felt like that’s where I needed to be,” Bubela said.
The Ladybirds last season broke through the second-round and made it to the fourth round of the playoffs before losing to now 5A Lake Belton.
Bubela feels optimistic about her final season in the red and white of El Campo.
“We should be good. We definitely have a chance (to go far) if everybody puts in the work we’ll be good to go,” Bubela said.
El Campo has been undefeated district champions the last two seasons and are on a 23-game district winning streak dating back to the 2019 season.
Bubela’s father, Brent was also a college athlete, playing baseball for Sam Houston State University.
Brent played three seasons of Independent league baseball and a year in the Texas Rangers minor league system.
Shane Lechler, who played for East Bernard and eventually for the Raiders and Texans in the NFL, was on hand for Bubela’s signing.
Lechler has two daughters who play softball for Foster in Fort Bend, but they come to El Campo to train with Bubela.
“Both of my daughters look up to her, especially my freshman,” Lechler told the Leader-News.
