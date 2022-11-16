He’s still got football games and a full season of baseball left, but next year El Campo senior Brock Rod will be on the mound for the Sam Houston State University Bearkats.
Rod, in front of coaches, family, friends and teammates, signed his national letter of intent to play baseball for the Bearkats last Wednesday at the high school.
The Ricebird senior has been all in on Sam Houston for a long time.
“I first got in contact with Sam Houston when I was a freshman. They were the first school I ever reach out to,” Rod said. “They’ve seen my ups and my downs and about a month ago they pulled the trigger and offered me.”
The Rod family has a deep history with Sam Houston including, his mom and dad along with three grandparents. He will also be the third generation of Rods playing college baseball.
Rod had a couple of different offers, but Sam Houston was a place he couldn’t pass up.
“Great campus. Great school. Great coaching staff, it felt like home whenever I got there,” Rod said.
In between eighth-grade and freshman seasons, playing summer baseball, Rod started to feel like college baseball could be an option.
“Ever since I picked up a ball and a bat, I’ve always wanted to go play somewhere, but the chances became good freshman year,” Rod said. “During the summer I had a few good mound appearances and my select coaches said we can (make this happen).”
Rod, a left-handed pitcher, has a lot of movement and last season he was three strikeouts shy of 100, earning himself a first-team all-district honor. He allowed 18 hits in 49.2 innings pitched. For the Ricebirds, he also plays centerfield on days when he’s not on the mound and he had a .406 batting average in district last season.
“Brock is a kid that has continued to get better throughout his high school career,” Bearkat head baseball coach Jay Sirianni said. “He is also a kid that has won not only in baseball but football as well. Brock is a raw pitcher with a good arm and we believe his best baseball is in front of him.”
Rod has played for the Ricebirds since he was a freshman. As a sophomore, he earned second-team all-district honors and made the jump to the first team last season. He’ll have one more season with the Ricebirds before leaving for Sam Houston.
“What a competitor he is. With the ball in his hand, he’s like a different person. (There) is no one I’d rather throwing the ball on our team besides him,” El Campo baseball coach Jacob Clay said.
Rod’s final win last season was a complete game shutout against Bellville in the third round of the playoffs.
