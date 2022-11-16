Signed

El Campo senior Brock Rod puts the pen to paper signing his national letter of intent to play baseball for the Sam Houston State University Bearkats next year. Pictured (l-r) the Rod family, Scott (father), Bryn (sister), Brock and Amy (mother).

He’s still got football games and a full season of baseball left, but next year El Campo senior Brock Rod will be on the mound for the Sam Houston State University Bearkats.

Rod, in front of coaches, family, friends and teammates, signed his national letter of intent to play baseball for the Bearkats last Wednesday at the high school.

