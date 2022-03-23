The Wharton County Junior College Pioneers went 1-2 against San Jacinto College-North. The Pioneers dropped a doubleheader Saturday at home.
Wharton is tied with San Jacinto for second in the conference.
The finale of the doubleheader was close, with Wharton falling 5-4.
Wharton had chances in the fifth and sixth innings to pull even getting runners to third base, but they weren’t able to get them in.
The Pioneers bats collected 19 hits against the number one pitching staff in the conference. Pioneer sophomore Casey Sunseri (Woodlands High School) led the team with six hits during the series. He is now hitting .370 on the season to lead the Pioneers. Sunseri is tied for the second-most doubles in the conference.
Pioneer freshman Rome Shubert (Santa Fe High School) had another solid outing and continues to lead the conference in ERA and innings pitched. In the first game of the doubleheader, Shubert went seven strong innings, allowing two hits and one earned run.
His ERA is 1.20 on the season, which is good enough for eighth in the country.
Wharton this week will have a four-game series with Coastal Bend College.
Coastal Bend is in 12th place out of the 14 school conference.
Wharton was on the road Tuesday. They will be back home for the final three games, tomorrow at 3 p.m. and a doubleheader on Saturday starting at 2 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.