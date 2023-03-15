Big Power

Kendra Miller extended the Ladybirds lead over Bellville last Friday.

El Campo Ladybird senior Kendra Miller hit a three-run homer in the top of the seventh inning to help power them to their second district win, beating the Bellville Brahmanettes 8-4 on the road Friday night.

Tied 4-4 in the top of the seventh, El Campo started the inning with the first three batters reaching base. However, Bellville fired back with a strikeout as they tried to wiggle out of a bases-loaded jam. El Campo senior Bridget Dorotik grounded out to the pitcher, but hard enough to untie the game and score senior Faith Thigpen who doubled to start the inning.

