El Campo Ladybird senior Kendra Miller hit a three-run homer in the top of the seventh inning to help power them to their second district win, beating the Bellville Brahmanettes 8-4 on the road Friday night.
Tied 4-4 in the top of the seventh, El Campo started the inning with the first three batters reaching base. However, Bellville fired back with a strikeout as they tried to wiggle out of a bases-loaded jam. El Campo senior Bridget Dorotik grounded out to the pitcher, but hard enough to untie the game and score senior Faith Thigpen who doubled to start the inning.
Miller followed blasting the first pitch she saw over the right field wall, giving El Campo a commanding four-run lead with three outs left in the game. The home run was the first in the game for Miller, her second this season.
Bellville made El Campo work in the final half inning, loading the bases with two outs. Ladybird senior Morgan Russell caught the final out. Earlier in the game she made two long running catches, including one where she drove into foul territory to make the grab.
El Campo led 4-0 heading into the bottom of the third inning.
Bellville scored all four of their runs on three errors by the Ladybirds with two scores in the third and another two in the fifth.
Ladybird senior Kate Bubela and Thigpen scored five of the Ladybirds eight runs.
El Campo started the game hot, with two of their first three batters reaching base. Bubela and senior Ashley Fisher followed with back-to-back doubles to put them ahead 3-0. The Ladybirds added their fourth run in the top of the fourth with two outs, using a Bellville error to scoring Bubela who doubled the batter before..
The Ladybirds moved up in the state-rankings climbing to eighth in 4A.
