El Campo Ricebird basketball this past season had its most successful run in recent history, and it was noticed by district coaches, awarding them two first team all-district honors.
El Campo came away with three all-district honors after their third place finish.
Ricebird senior forward/guard Trinceton Foley and sophomore La’Darian Lewis received first-team honors. Sophomore Oliver Miles earned second-team recognition.
Foley, in his final season, was a lockdown defender and a leading scorer throughout district play. However, he did not earn a superlative award from the district coaches.
“I was very shocked (he didn’t earn an MVP),” Ricebird coach Kevin Lewis said. “I thought he was the best player in our district by far. Every team ran a box in one or had a defensive game plan to stop him.”
Coaches can’t vote for their own players.
During non-district play, Foley averaged 17 points per game. The senior in district play averaged 12.7 points per game and grabbed 5.3 rebounds per game.
“Trinceton took his game to another level this season, which ultimately took our team to another level,” Lewis said. “He was definitely vital to our team’s success this season.”
Foley, next season, will be playing college basketball, signing his national letter of intent and committing to the New Mexico Military Institute.
La’Darian became a primary ball-handler and grew as a defender in his second varsity season. During district play, La’Darian averaged 10 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.6 steals a game.
“La’Darian was thrusted into the point guard role last season, a position he was unfamiliar with, but he embraced it with open arms. So coming into this season he knew he had to work harder to be a better ball handler and a better defender,” Lewis said.
Miles got his first varsity basketball experience this season and was a big rebounder for El Campo averaging 10 points and 5.3 rebounds a game.
“I was very excited to see Oliver’s progression over the course of the season,” Lewis said. “Oliver was definitely a (player) that got better as the season progressed. I thought he definitely deserved to be on the first-team all-district.”
Rounding out the Ricebirds honors were sophomore guard Jake Samaripa and junior post Cruz Gonzales who received honorable mentions.
El Campo will be in a good position next season with nearly the entire team returning, Foley is the only graduating player. The Ricebirds this past season played a close game with Houston Furr in the first round of the playoffs.
