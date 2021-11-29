After scoring one point in their first game, the Louise Lady Hornets (1-2) have nowhere to go but up the rest of the season.
Since the Lady Hornets lost to Danbury to open the season, they split their next two games, a win over Tivoli and a loss to Nordheim last Monday night at home.
“Danbury was the first varsity game for (most of the team),” Louise first-year head coach Trent Woods said. “Everybody is fresh and new to (the game).”
The Lady Hornets this season are short on returners from last season. Reign Edison, the Lady Hornets only senior, along with juniors Addison Lewis and Nattalee Yackel, are the only players who have varsity experience. Louise does not have a junior varsity this season.
With few returners, Louise is going to rely on a lot of youth as they keep building throughout the year, including two freshmen.
Hannah Ochoa and Rhiley Drozd have been the starting backcourt for the Lady Hornets.
Louise has eight freshmen and sophomores, and there is a focus on raising their basketball IQ.
“I think some of our girls have just started playing in junior high, and some just started in high school,” Woods said. “It’s just trying to get them out of the robotic movements of this is how the play goes and (learning) when the play breaks down, what to do.”
While they are going to be young this season, Woods’ expectations are still high for his Lady Hornets.
“I try and keep our standards as high as can be,” Wood said. “I’ve never said our goals are going to win the state, but I’ve made it clear I want to win games. I want us to be as competitive as possible. They’ve known since day one I require a great attitude and a hard work ethic and a (hunger) to learn the game.”
Following the first loss of the year, the Lady Hornets have been better at breaking the press and moving without the ball, Woods said.
A strong defense is something Woods is hoping the Lady Hornets will hang their hat on as they continue getting comfortable on the court.
“Defense and hard work (are) the keys to basketball. Shots and offense will come,” Woods said.
The Lady Hornets will play Van Vleck at home on Tuesday. They will take part in the Boling Tournament next Thursday-Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.