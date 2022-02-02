The Louise Hornets beat the Blooming Bobcats with a 52-48 overtime win Friday night at Hornet Gym.
The win over the Bobcats kept the Hornets playoff hopes alive with four games remaining in district.
Louise junior guard Andrew Huerta came up with some big plays in overtime to help them pick up the win.
Trailing 47-46 in overtime, junior post Ethan Wendel got a steal, throwing it cross-court to Huerta for the layup and the lead. On the following possession, the Hornets big post, Wendel, fouled out, putting the Bobcats on the line. The Bobcats made one free throw putting them down by one point.
With the Hornets post out, Huerta drove the lane and passed it off to senior Blayke Yeager who drained a three and put Louise up 51-47.
Huerta again came up big, making a diving steal to give the Hornets an extra possession. Bloomington fouled Hornets senior Daniel Gaona III. The Louise senior split his free-throws, but put the Hornets up two scores as they held off the Bobcats for the final few seconds.
Louise allowed just two points, both free throws, in the overtime period.
Both Wendel and Huerta had 16 points, a game-high.
Louise will play Schulenburg Friday at Hornet Gym, a win would further their playoff hopes.
