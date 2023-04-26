Trenton Jones

Despite the Bulldogs only getting in one game last week, Jones turned in a stellar pitching and hitting performance.

Boling Bulldog senior Trenton Jones had a stand-out game against Hempstead, earning the Wharton County Baseball Player of the Week honor for games between April 17 through April 22.

