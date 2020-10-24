In their final meeting of the regular season, the El Campo Ladybirds traveled to Sealy to take on the ninth-ranked team in the state. El Campo played competitively, but it was the Lady Tigers who swept the match in their final home contest, 25-15, 25-14, 25-22.
Sealy came out of the gates hot in the first set and reached double digits first with a 10-3 advantage. El Campo broke 10 points but still trailed 18-10.
The Ladybirds couldn’t slow down the Sealy offensive attack enough to take the opening set.
The teams traded points to open the second set before the Lady Tigers rattled off five straight points to provide separation. Some miscues and missed hits from the Ladybirds allowed the Sealy lead to balloon
to 19-9 before an El Campo hit went long to secure the middle set for the hosts.
The third set was the closest, with the score deadlocked at three and six points apiece before the Ladybirds took their first lead of the match, 8-7.
El Campo worked to a two-point lead but the Lady Tigers eventually re-tied the set at 12 points apiece then scored three consecutive points to force a timeout from the visitors.
The Ladybirds kept even and fought back from a 20-16 deficit to make it only 23-20 and put pressure on Sealy. However, the senior-laden Lady Tigers edged out El Campo 25-22 securing the season sweep over El Campo.
Sophomore outside hitter Kate Bodungen had a team-high nine kills. Senior libero Mackenzie Matlock on the defensive side had 15 digs to lead the team.
El Campo sits just inside the playoff picture in third place within District 24-4A, behind Bellville and Sealy and ahead of Navasota. The Ladybirds will meet either Kashmere or Scarborough early next week in the first round of the playoffs.
