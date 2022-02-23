Two East Bernard Brahmarette outside hitters earned all-state honors from the Texas Sports Writers Association.
Brahmarette senior Samantha Rabius earned third-team honors. Junior Kellen Dorotik was given an honorable mention.
The TSWA honor is the second for Rabius who earned an honorable mention last season. The senior Brahmarette was all over the court for East Bernard this season. Rabius came three aces shy of having more than 500 kills, 200 digs and 100 aces. She finished the year with 509 kills, 292 digs, 97 Aces and 38 Blocks.
Rabius was also one of 25 girls to earn all-state honors from the Texas Girls Coaches Association. Rabius was named District 23 3A’s Overall MVP of the year, for the second season in a row.
Dorotik made her debut on the TSWA honors this season. Dorotik, like Rabius was a kill machine with 444 kills. She also had 114 digs, 53 aces and 46 blocks. Dorotik for the second year received all-state TGCA honors.
Brahmarette sophomore Abby Hudgins earned all-state TGCA honors. She was one of seven sophomores out of the 25 3A players honored by the TGCA.
Hudgins finished with an outstanding 1,017 assists. The sophomore also had 218 digs, 50 kills and 81 aces.
The trio helped East Bernard reel off a 45-2 record making it to the regional three final.
The three from East Bernard were the only volleyball players recognized by ethier association as All-State players.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.