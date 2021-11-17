It’s UIL snapshot season. The schools around the state have sent in their high school numbers, and both El Campo and Louise have declined since the last snapshot two years ago.
The UIL has not released the new classification numbers, nor indicated whether or not there will be a 7A. However, it seems like El Campo and Louise will both be staying put in 4A and 2A, respectively.
El Campo turned in 1,112 students, down from the 1,154 turned in two years ago. The 4A DI cut-off numbers were 1,229-880. El Campo’s football district could look different, according to TexasFootball.com snapshot data, West Columbia turned in 848 students, lower than the cutoff from the last realignment.
Louise turned in 140 students, down from 146 from two years ago. The 2A DII cutoff numbers were 165.4-105. Louise could have the same district, while Runge turned in 69 students and Pettus turned in 103, according to TexasFootball.com, they’ve opted up to play in 2A DII.
The top enrollment in the state belongs to Allen ISD with 7,102 students, according to TexasFootball.com.
Throughout the rest of the county, East Bernard turned in 308 slightly higher from the last snapshot. Boling turned in 335, sharply dropping from their last snapshot. Wharton also took a big jump up in numbers turning in 613 up from 568.5 during this snapshot round.
The only team in the county that could be on the move, is Boling dropping from 3A DI to 3A DII. This would be welcomed for Boling, who has spent the last two years, playing three of the state’s bests teams in Halletsville, Columbus and Yoakum, with a much smaller roster.
Wharton during the last snapshot was 53 students from the 3A DII-4A DI cutoff. However, there is likely to be a larger gap this season.
(0) comments
