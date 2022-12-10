The Louise Lady Hornets (3-6) had their free throw magic working in a 48-36 win over the Victoria Homeschool Lady Cobras Tuesday night in Louise.
In a game of 56 total free throws, the Lady Hornets shot 40 and made 16, helping them walk away with their third win of the season.
The Lady Cobras had little answer for the size of Louise senior post Addison Lewis, scoring a game-high 23 points on a number of shots from inside the paint and putbacks on offensive rebounds.
Louise sophomore point gaurd Hannah Ochoa did a good job pushing the ball upcourt making the defense collapse on her, opening up passes or free throw attempts and getting fouled on layup attempts.
Midway through the fourth quarter, the Lady Cobras pulling to within nine points after a couple of made layups.
With the homeschooled defense focused on Lewis, Louise junior forward Madison Grant came up big, grabbing points on a couple of putbacks. Grant also went 4/8 at the line. Overall, she scored eight of the team’s 12 points in the final frame. She was the only other Lady Hornet outside of Lewis in double figures with 13 points in the game.
The Lady Hornets will start their district play against Schulenberg on Tuesday.
In district, the Hornets and Lady Hornets play Schulenberg, Ganado, Flatonia, Weimar, Bloomington and Shiner.
The Hornets finish playing in the Van Vleck tournament today. They will be in action against Fayetteville on Tuesday at home.
The Hornets won’t start district until January.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.