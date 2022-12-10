Stung Em'

Louise junior Madison Grant grabs a rebound away from a couple of Lady Cobra players Tuesday night in Louise.

The Louise Lady Hornets (3-6) had their free throw magic working in a 48-36 win over the Victoria Homeschool Lady Cobras Tuesday night in Louise.

In a game of 56 total free throws, the Lady Hornets shot 40 and made 16, helping them walk away with their third win of the season.

