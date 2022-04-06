The District 24-4A tournament will be as far as El Campo tennis goes in 2022.
Bellville and Wharton dominated spring tennis at the district tournament, with every regional qualifier coming from one of the two schools.
El Campo’s boys’ doubles team of Jacob Schilhab and Devyn Rubish had the school’s best finish placing fourth.
Schilhab and Rubish beat a team from Bellville but lost to Wharton, the eventual district champions and to a team from Sealy in the third-place match.
Caleb Schilhab and Ryan Jeffery also competed in boys doubles, losing to Bellville, the district runner-ups.
In boys’ singles, Kolin Cerny and Trace Heimann competed, both losing their first-round matches.
Two Ladybirds competed in girls singles with Meredith Gold and Bethany Baker falling in round one.
Girls doubles teams’ of Sydney Blair and Madelyn Glaze and Jolie Konarik and Sophia Corona competed. Blair and Glaze beat their opening round matchup against Navastoa but fell in the second round. Konarik and Glaze fell in the first round.
In mixed doubles the teams of Eli Lyford and Haley Tupa and Owen Lyford and Emily Glaze lost in the first round.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.