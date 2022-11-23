Big Time Stuff

Louise outside hitter Addison Lewis stuffs a Boling kill atempt during a game at Hornet Gym earlier this season. Lewis earned the Lady Hornets lone first-team all-district honor for her play this past season.

The Louise Lady Hornets came two sets away from making the playoffs this past season. The Lady Hornets improved play helped them earn three all-district spots.

Lady Hornets senior outside hitter Addison Lewis received the team’s only first-team honor. Lewis was a kill machine for Louise this past year. She made a big jump to the first team from an honorable mention last year.

