The Louise Lady Hornets came two sets away from making the playoffs this past season. The Lady Hornets improved play helped them earn three all-district spots.
Lady Hornets senior outside hitter Addison Lewis received the team’s only first-team honor. Lewis was a kill machine for Louise this past year. She made a big jump to the first team from an honorable mention last year.
“Addison was a very strong offensive player. She could place the ball wherever she wanted on the court. That helped her seal her first team honor. Every coach knew who she was,” Lady Hornet coach Amber Miles said. “Every coach prepared their teams for her specifically when they played us. They knew if they didnt get a block on her that the ball was going to the floor.”
District coaches awarded senior middle blocker Kylie Creager and senior libero Kate Garrett second-team honors.
“Kylie was huge on the net. Not the strongest hitter was had but definitely put up a big block on the front row which is crucial. She was also a pretty good back row player with quick reflexes,” Miles said. “Kate, in my opinion, was the best libero in the district. Which I think she should have gotten higher honors but that was a challenge when competing with teams that made it deep in the playoffs. She was everywhere on the court and was there to back everyone up. She kept balls live that most players wouldn’t have been able to.”
Louise senior outside hitter Kayleigh Kocurek received an honorable mention. Kocurek, Creager, Garrett and Lewis were the only seniors for Louise this past season.
Along with Kocurek, junior setter Madison Grant and sophomore outside hitter Rhiley Drozd earned honorable mentions. The Lady Hornets will return six players to next year’s team.
“I think next year will be very different than this year in terms of how the structure on the court will be. We have lots of incoming freshmen who are great athletes along with the girls we have returning,” Miles said. “We won’t have size but we will have speed and athleticism. I am nervous and excited to see how next year plays out.”
All-District Volleyball Team
Most Valuable Player: Meredith Magliolo Jr. MB, Schulenburg
Setter of the Year: Landry Zapalac Fr. S, Schulenburg
Offensive Player of the Year: Rylee Vancura Jr. S/OH, Shiner
Defensive Player of the Year: Chelsea Whiddon Jr. MB, Shiner and Paige Pavlu Sr. MB, Weimar
Defensive Specialist of the Year: Kieryn Adams Jr. L, Schulenburg
Newcomer of the Year: Summer Sodek Fr. S/OH, Flatonia
Mackenzie Kunschick Schulenburg Sr. OH
Tamara Otto Schulenburg Sr. OPP
Jessalyn Gipson Schulenburg Jr. OH
Meghan Blaschke Shiner Sr. S
Aimee Mitchon Shiner Jr. MB
Kim Hinze Weimar Sr. S/RS
Chandley Tolbert Weimar So. OH
Macy Bonds Flatonia Sr. S
Braidy Fike Flatonia Sr. MB
Addison Lewis Louise Sr. MB
Brooke Redding Schulenburg Jr. MB
Avery Boedeker Shiner Sr. RS
Chesney Machacek Shiner So. OH
Callie Sevcik Shiner So. L
Janiyah Cooper Weimar Fr. MB
Taylor Smith Weimar So. OH/RS
Elzah Herrera Flatonia So. L
Kylee Creager Louise Sr. MB
Kate Garrett Louise Sr. L
Ja’Lai Foster Ganado Sr. MB
