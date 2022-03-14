For the second year in a row, the Louise Hornets powerlifting program came close to winning their region this past Saturday at West Hardin High School.
Louise placed third this year with 19 points beating Holland, who won the region last year.
Flatonia and Somerville edged out the Hornets with 22 and 25 points, respectively.
Louise tied with Flatonia and Somerville for the most athletes advancing to state, with three.
Hornet seniors Daniel Gaona III and Christopher Vasquez and sophomore Imanol Mendez will move on to the state meet.
“These boys have been working hard and know what it takes to compete at this level,” Louise coach Ashley Zezula said. “They have pushed themselves to get where they are today and this is a major accomplishment for them to return to state two years in a row.”
Louise took 11 lifters to regionals, with six finishing in the top six in their weight class.
Of the 141 lifters, Vasquez had the fourth-best lift. He combined to lift 1,490 pounds.
Vasquez won his region, coming first in the 275-pound weight class. He lifted a combined 30 more pounds than second place. Vasquez’ squat of 650 pounds tied for the second-best in the region of all lifters.
Gaona had the Hornets’ heaviest bench press at 365 pounds helping him win his region, in the 220-pound weight class. He lifted a combined 1,460 pounds, a personal best this season. His lift was 30 more pounds than second place.
While being the lightest lifter in the region, Mendez combined to lift 800-pounds, good enough for second place in the 114-pound weight class. Mendez squatted nearly three times his own weight.
Louise sophomores Jacob Miller in the 114-pound weight class along with Michael Drozd (148-pound) and Ezequiel Medina (165-pound) finished sixth the region.
The three Hornet lifters will compete again at the Taylor County Expo Center in Abilene on March. 25.
Gaona was the only Hornet lifter who had a top five finish, coming in fourth in the 242-pound weight class.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.