So Long Bossman

All of the Astros starters last season have an ERA under 4, something no other team in baseball could say. Without Justin Verlander, that doesn’t change and the Astros still have a pretty scary pitching rotation.

The first World Series win in Justin Verlander’s career has turned out to be his last, at least for the Houston Astros.

Verlander has signed a two-year deal worth $68 million to pitch for the New York Mets and was officially introduced Tuesday.

