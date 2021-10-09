The El Campo Ricebirds and the Louise Hornets got final chances to stretch their legs in Shiner, last Saturday before their respective district meets on Monday.
El Campo raced against 3A and above schools, including Bellville and Sealy, who they’ll see at the district meet Monday competed in Shiner.
Ladybird junior Sierra Hernandez had the team’s lone top-10 finish, coming in eighth place with a time of 13:02. Hernandez finished one second in front of ninth.
Hernandez was fewer than 10 seconds slower than a Sealy runner who came in sixth, with the best 4A finish in Shiner.
The Ladybirds as a team had 208 points, coming in behind Bellville and Sealy.
“If girls team come out and perform the way I expect them to, they have a good chance to qualify for regionals,” El Campo cross country coach Gabriel Villarreal said. “The boys will have to qualify as individuals, but I feel they may have a chance as well if they come out and have a good run.”
Of the 102 3A and above runners, Ladybird senior Dharma Sabrsula had the team’s only other top-35 finish, coming in 34th with a time of 14:16.
Senior Erin Lauristen was 42nd, freshman Brooke Bacak came in 71st and juniors Elizabeth Cadena and Jasaleigh Cantu were 81st and 89, respectively. Seniors, Makayla Vasquez was 94th and Aiyana Gonzales was 97 and sophomore Megan Collins came in 99th.
The Ricebirds only brought two runners to the meet. Senior Andres Torres had El Campo’s highest finish with a time of 19:41 for 26th place of 100 runners. While in 26th, there were only seven 4A runners with better times than him.
Ricebird junior Elijah Lyford had a time of 20:42 and came in 55th.
El Campo will run the district meet in Sealy. El Campo will see Bellville, Wharton, Navasota, Brookshire Royal and Sealy on Monday.
LOUISE
The Shiner meet for the Louise cross country team was helpful, with the district meet also scheduled to take place there.
Louise freshman Landon Trevino and sophomore Imanol Mendez were the only other Hornets to compete in Shiner finishing 55th and 59th, respectively.
“There will be six boys teams so our boys will have to run well in order to advance as a team,” Louise cross country coach Marja Lutringer said. “With (three teams advancing), we have the possibility to get some runners to qualify as individuals. I expect my runners to do well, but I do have my sights on freshman Ben Medina and junior Blake Beeson pushing to make it into regionals individually or leading the team to make the three-team cut. I have three individual girls running varsity. Freshmen Hannah Ochoa and Kirsten Ochoa (have the) possibility of making it to regionals as well.”
Despite not having a full team in Shiner, with some Hornets missing the meet for another event, they will have a team Monday.
The Lady Hornets had two runners at the Shiner meet with freshman Hannah Ochoa and sophomore Kirsten Ochoa both with sub 18-minute finishes.
Louise will see Bloomington, Flatonia, Ganado, Schulenburg, Shiner and Weimar at the district mee
