The El Campo powerlifting program qualified one athlete to the state meet this past Thursday in Bay City.
El Campo sophomore Kaylyn Mendez was the lone Ladybird with a top finish at the regional meet.
Mendez competed in the 132-pound weight class and lifted a combined 790 pounds, also a team-high. She tied for second place in her weight class. Mendez picked up the 17th most weight at regionals out of 227 other lifters.
“Even without hitting (her personal records) Mendez was able to qualify for the State meet. She totaled 790 which tied for second overall but lost the tiebreaker which is weight and was one pound heavier, so she ended up with the bronze medal,” El Campo coach Robbie Perez said. “We did have another lifter who was one judgement call away from possibly punching her ticket to State as well.”
The Ladybirds finished with three points placing 15th of the 23 schools.
El Campo had two other Ladybirds compete and finish all three lifts at regionals.
El Campo junior Angela Contreras combined to lift 545-pounds in the 165-pound weight class. Ladybird senior Teara Cooper in the 259-pound weight class had a combined lift of 665-pounds.
“Overall we saw amazing growth and understanding for the sport and the ladies are ready to cheer on Kaylyn on finishing up the season and, for the ones coming back, they are looking forward to the next powerlifting season. The ladies that competed this year did create a lot of buzz and interest for other ladies for the years to come,” Perez said.
The state meet will be next Friday in Corpus Christi.
Mendez will be the first El Campo athlete to compete at state in more than a decade.
El Campo will send two boys to the regional meet this Saturday at West Hardin.
